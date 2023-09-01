With some 60 capital murder, murder, and attempted murder cases dating back to 2018 on the criminal court docket, 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox wants the public to be aware of the “invaluable service” that personnel in his office provide.

Tarbox has served as district attorney since he was appointed to the post Jan. 20 of this year by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve the remainder of the term vacated upon the retirement of Tom Anderson, who was appointed to supernumerary status by the governor earlier.

With the fiscal year 2024 budget beginning next month, the Coffee County Commission is hearing from department heads and Coffee County Administrator Rod Morgan on proposed funding.

During Monday’s budget work session, Tarbox asked the county to increase his funding from $12,000 to $18,000 to be used for salary increases for his five full time and one part time assistant district attorneys.

Tarbox said that with more than 60 capital murder, murder, and attempted murder cases dating back to 2018 on the docket, men and women in his office provide an invaluable service in the prosecution of the suspects.

“I do ask that the proposal be approved because I need committed assistant district attorneys who are also compensated well and hopefully, we can keep them to stay public servants,” he said.

“I can tell you right now that as of last week, circuit-wide, we have 63 attempted murder, murder and capital murder cases pending with 30 of those in Coffee County,” Tarbox said. Those numbers do not include the four ongoing murder investigations in Coffee and Pike Counties, the two counties that comprise the 12th Judicial Circuit.

Tarbox thanked the commission for providing technical support for the district attorney’s offices in both counties. Morgan explained that Coffee County has provided technical support for the DA offices in both for several years, since the county upgraded communications and IT equipment in the DA’s office.

“Those upgrades were wonderful but there was issues with communication so the best solution we found was to provide communication and IT services to the DA offices in both counties in order for them to communicate more seamlessly,” Morgan said.

“We have a tremendous group, a very dedicated group of ADAs,” Morgan told the commission. “They do a very outstanding job, and are dedicated to working in public service. The district attorney has done a fantastic job attracting people as skilled as they are to properly represent the circuit.”