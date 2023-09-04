If you have ever watched the television series “Miami Vice,” featuring Crockett and Tubbs pursuing drug dealers, or watched a movie about the DEA, ATF, FBI, and other agencies chasing leaders of drug cartels, then you have seen a fictionalized version of what Bill Folowell used to do in real life.

Folowell at one time worked in law enforcement and was part of a task force formed to combat the illegal drug trade in the western U.S. He spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently.

Folowell began by noting that he was a Viet Nam vet who had served in combat in 1966-67. He came home to Oklahoma an angry young man, he said. He reported that this was a rough area, where the oil industry dominated. He felt lost with no sense of purpose. In 1972, he gave his life to Christ and things began to turn around for him. He settled down and got a job and got on with life.

In 1986, he moved to Gunnison, Colorado, with no job and no immediate prospects. He was offered a place to live on a ranch and was hired at Crested Butte Ski Resort in Gunnison. Ski resort jobs are seasonal and in the off season, Folowell worked at the ranch where he lived – the Means Ranch.

On at least three occasions, he was told about a job opening for a law enforcement officer in Gunnison, but he did not think he was cut out to be a policeman and, besides, he thought he was too old at 42 years of age. Or so he thought. Maybe, his family told him, God had other plans for him.

Folowell completed the application for the job and was called for an interview. When he was called for a second interview, he began to wonder why the local police department was so interested in him. As he walked down the hall, and through the mail room on his way to the police chief’s office, he saw his name had already been affixed to one of the mailboxes. He was dumbfounded – and he was hired. Clearly, they saw something in him that he did not see.

Folowell attended the police academy and graduated first in his class. He was also surprised to learn that the average age of his classmates was 47. The age restrictions for hiring new officers had been lifted, and police departments everywhere were looking for older, seasoned applicants. For three years he worked with the local police department.

Then he moved to the sheriff’s office and began to work other federal agencies to address the illegal drug trade in the western U.S. Folowell reported that this was during the “War on Drugs” campaign, which began under President Richard Nixon and was greatly expanded under President Ronald Reagan’s presidency during the 1980’s. This campaign was a massive effort funded by the federal government to combat the trade in illicit drugs being transported and sold in the U.S.

Folowell reported that his office worked with agents of the DEA, ATF, and the FBI, as well as the U.S. Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Forest Service. These agencies were involved because the drug dealers and carriers would often use federal land to conceal the drugs or to conduct their transactions. They dealt with people who were trafficking cocaine, heroin, and marijuana through Colorado, New Mexico, and eastern Utah. Some drugs came from South America, through Mexico, and some came from overseas.

Folowell reported that all of their training was paid for through federal funds, all of their weapons were military-grade, and some of their training took place at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. His unit did a lot of undercover work and consisted of a number of highly-trained agents and three snipers. He admitted that he did everything he could to conceal the fact that he was a law enforcement officer, from the way he dressed to the weapons he carried.

Folowell told a story about the time a brand new motor home was delivered to his unit as a place to conduct drug sales. Immediately, he said, he knew the pristine condition of the motor home would never do–no drug dealer would live in such a place. The agents set about “trashing” the RV so that it more closely resembled a place drug dealers would hang out in and conduct their business.

Some deals involved handling large amounts of cash, and Folowell said that carrying $500,000 in cash government money scared him more than just a little. Other deals were conducted by trading valuable items for drugs. Big flat-screen televisions and automatic weapons were sure to bring in the dealers who could then turn these items into cash. One sure way to lure in the “head guy” was to offer automatic weapons–he would want to fire the guns himself. And everyone knows that drugs and guns always go together.

Folowell reported that his unit made some significant drug busts, and on one occasion alone, they seized $10 million in drug money from a dude ranch that was dealing. Ultimately, the War on Drugs was a losing battle. It ended when President Bill Clinton was elected, but by then the government had spent $1 trillion on the campaign. As long as there is a demand for drugs, there will be a supply available. And as soon as they took out one leader, there were one or two more ready and waiting to step in and take their place.

After six and a half years with the drug task force, when the program was shut down, Folowell went back to his job as an investigator in the Gunnison County Sheriff’s department.