AUBURN UNIVERSITY— Not only does the Alabama summer make temperatures rise, but it can also cause energy bills to tick upward. However, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Auburn University is here to help Alabamians cool off with savings.

On a recent Alabama Extension Alabama Money podcast episode, Cynthia White, a human sciences regional Extension agent, spoke with two Alabama Power representatives about how to save money without reducing comfort.

“As we know, energy costs can add up quickly, especially during those seasons with extreme weather and temperatures,” White said. “To help soften the blow financially, it would be great to implement strategies to try to conserve energy. Small changes could make a big impact.”

All about the weather

Mike Jordan, Alabama Power division area manager for Southern Division, said outdoor temperatures directly affect home energy bills. When temperatures and humidity levels rise, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system in the home must work harder to keep the inside cool. Homeowners and renters can take small steps in the home to keep costs lower.

“Perhaps there are windows that are left open, doors that are cracked. Perhaps someone is leaving the refrigerator door open and lights are left on,” Jordan said. “Those aren’t going to cost the customer a cent to fix. But when they make those small lifestyle changes, that creates an enormous saving on their bill.”

Jordan said when a window or door is left open, the cool air inside escapes and allows hotter air inside. The opposite is true during the winter.

“It’s also true that during the summer, things like closing drapes and keeping blinds closed on the sunny side of the house will have a cooling effect, because it’s not allowing that radiating heat to come in,” he said. “During the wintertime, we reverse that and say, open those blinds and allow that natural sunlight to enter the room to create some natural warming.”

Where should I set my thermostat?

Jordan said the recommended thermostat temperature is 78 degrees Fahrenheit. However, he recognizes that some people may be more comfortable at a lower temperature. Jordan said the key is to keep the temperature consistent rather than consistently trying to increase and decrease the thermostat, which makes the unit work harder.

“If you set the thermostat at 78 degrees, that’s going to account for about a 3% to 5% savings on the energy bill,” Jordan said.

Kelly Skelton, senior customer services and sales specialist with Alabama Power, said another key to maximum efficiency from an HVAC unit is to ensure it is properly maintained and serviced annually. Something a homeowner can do each month is to change the air filter with the proper size.

“A dirty air filter cuts airflow and it reduces the efficiency of your unit,” Skelton said.

Finding the right fit

If a homeowner needs to replace or upgrade their HVAC system, they’ll want to pay attention to the seasonal energy efficiency rating or SEER rating. The higher the rating, the more efficient the unit, Skelton said. The minimum SEER rating on an air conditioning unit is SEER 15, according to federal regulations.

More information

For more information, listen to the Alabama Money podcast on the Alabama Extension Media Center. Episodes also appear on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

To learn more about financial management, visit Alabama Extension’s website, www.aces.edu. There is a wealth of available financial resources in the Finance and Career section of the website.