We would like to introduce a handsome new boy as our Pet of the Week. Meet Moose. He is just over a year of age and is looking for some fun. Moose is an English Chocolate Lab. He loves kids and loves to give hugs.

Moose gets easily excited and would benefit from an active family. Initially, Moose showed up at a house as a stray and was very happy when they took him in. He no longer had to worry about food or a place to sleep, and was thrilled to have someone to love. Unfortunately, his energetic nature concerned his new family as their small child has disabilities and they were afraid Moose would accidentally injure the child.

Moose has fit in perfectly at the SOS Animal Shelter and loves everyone. He hopes his stay is brief and he is able to find a more permanent family to make memories with. Moose has completed all his vetting and will be microchipped upon adoption. He looks forward to bringing joy to a family of his own. Stop in to SOS and meet Moose today.

SOS really appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, Laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wish lists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.