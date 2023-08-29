The Enterprise Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding a physical altercation that occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Dollar General on Highway 27 South to contact them.

According to EPD Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund, during the altercation an individual was struck by a vehicle and multiple gunshots were fired.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, Haglund said. "The individual that was struck by a vehicle was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition."

Haglund said no other injuries have been reported and EPD detectives are actively investigating this incident.

The Enterprise Police Department is requesting that anyone with to contact (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.