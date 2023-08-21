An Enterprise Rotarian was awarded the Jerry Brunson Unsung Hero Award at the recent Alabama Mid-Year Multi-District Rotary Conference held at Orange Beach. Dr. John Campbell, named Enterprise Rotarian of the Year in June, was named to the top state honor after being nominated by his club.

The Jerry Brunson Unsung Hero Award was established in 2004 by then-District Governor Robert C. Rudder to recognize the efforts of Rotarians in District 6880 who serve their community and/or Rotary Club for years "in the trenches" with little or no fanfare, said Enterprise Rotary Club Past President Kim Frazier. “Governor Bob understood the invaluable contributions provided by these ‘anonymous’ workers toward success in attaining the goals and ideals of the district as expressed in Rotary International's Motto - Service Above Self.”

Campbell, a Rotarian since 2010, is an Aerospace Medicine Specialist in Enterprise with over 31 years of experience in the medical field. “He never misses a club meeting or event and is currently our sergeant-at-arms,” said Frazier in her nomination. “He has filled in to run the club meetings and is always the first to volunteer for any job needed.”

Frazier said Campbell is consistently enthusiastically involved in the club events – from selling the most tickets to the annual 10K Giveaway and Helicopter Ball Drop Fundraiser, to serving as the announcer during the 10K Giveaway to driving out to active helicopters to deliver golf balls and ensuring that the golf course was secure during the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop.

“No job is too big or too small that he has stepped up for, from delivering Pinky Donuts to our local medical staff and first responders, to delivering meals to under privileged children during Covid, handing out snow cones to children for four hours during the Spooky in the City Halloween event or serving hamburgers and drinks special needs children during the Christmas Party,” Frazier said. “He is always going the extra mile, always with a smile on his face.

“Dr. John Campbell also volunteers his time to the Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services (WEPS) to help young women in our community,” Frazier said. “I cannot think of another person who embodies the values and is more deserving of the Jerry Brunson Unsung Hero Award than Dr. John Campbell.”

At the conference Enterprise Rotarian Mindy Collier was presented a Silver Award for Membership and Frazier won the award for Social Media.