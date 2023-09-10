The Enterprise Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at the meeting Sept. 7.
Resignations:
Shawna Cox, special education aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Molly Brasher, department secretary, Special Projects;
Employment:
Ashtin Strickland, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Shelby Hammock, special education aide, Special Projects;
Athletic supplements:
Aaron Cobb, basketball assistant JV/ninth grade boys;
Allen Catrett, basketball head ninth grade girls; and,
Dennis Chastang, golf head coach boys.