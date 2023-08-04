Several businesses partnered with the Enterprise Police Department to provide a back to school shopping trip for students during the 10th Annual “Shop with a Cop” event Tuesday.

Five students in the Enterprise school system were selected for the day that began with a tour of the EPD and city council chambers at Enterprise City Hall, and a meeting with Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper.

The group then traveled to shop at Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Burke’s Outlet before lunch at Chick-Fil-A.

Next on the agenda was Clark Cinema for a showing of “Haunted Movie.” Visits to Main Street Candy Shop and Boll Weevil Nut Company were the next stops before ending the day at Milky Moo’s.

Organizers say it’s a great way to start the 2023-24 school year.

“This is a change to show these kids that police are people too,” said Travis Parker who initiated the project a decade ago.

Parker said that he had been inspired by reading about a similar “Shop with a Cop” event in a larger city. At the time, he was serving as president of the Enterprise Civitan Club, he said. The Civitans and Hand Up Enterprise hosted the inaugural event and it has grown over the years, he said. Business and civic sponsors this year included Chick-fil-A, Milky Moo’s, Main Street Candy, Weevil Nut Company, Clark Cinema, Burke’s Outlet, Walmart, Hand Up Enterprise, Brackin Appliance, Century 21, and Travis Realty.

A second “Shop with a Cop” this year will be held in Enterprise around Christmas, Parker said. “It always brings a big smile to the faces of people when they see the kids and their law enforcement partners out shopping and enjoying themselves.”