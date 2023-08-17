William “Trey” Harris III is the recipient of this year’s Ditte Cooper Outstanding YMCA Aquatics Instructor/Lifeguard of the Summer Award.

Harris was recently presented the award by Bob and Ditte Cooper, YMCA Board President Dr. Kelsie Jennings, and YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin.

“Trey is to be congratulated and commended for his outstanding work ethic giving the extra effort helping families this summer in the aquatics program,” said Pipkin. “Trey has a very positive attitude and always goes that extra mile to help families. He works hard teaching children to swim, is a very conscientious lifeguard and helps with other jobs, such as vacuuming and cleaning the pool.

Harris previously swam for more than three years at the YMCA in Virginia and with the Wiregrass Aquatics Club. He plans to stay at least another year at the Enterprise YMCA.

Harris is currently enrolled with Southeastern University and has plans to pursue a military career with the United States Marine Corp. “We commend Trey for being selected as the 2023 Enterprise YMCA Scholarship Ditte Cooper Spirit Award,” Pipkin said.

Past recipients of the award are Kaki Holcek in 2021, and 2022 Jolee Fernandez in 2022.

