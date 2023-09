Two “Campers of the Week” have been named at the YMCA After School Camp.

Brooks Thrash, and McKenzie are named top campers, according to YMCA Camp Director Jolee Fernandez.

“These after school campers demonstrate kindness, leadership, and positivity in everything they do in the program,” Fernandez said.

After School Camp is for those ages five through 12 and the YMCA provides transportation from all the Enterprise City Elementary Schools.