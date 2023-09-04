Last year, Enterprise State Community College reached approximately 6,000 individuals through classes, camps, and more, and the college is set to make an even stronger impact this year, starting with a 12% increase in enrollment.

ESCC’s impact from August 2022-August 2023 includes participation in the college’s degree and certificate programs, adult education program, non-credit training classes, community activities and camps, and support programs housed at the college:

Last year, 2,844 individual students enrolled in classes at ESCC, including through dual enrollment. This is a 11% increase in enrollment from the 2021-22 year and includes students enrolled full term, in mini-term classes or in certificate programs.

ESCC’s Adult Education Program saw 805 individuals enrolled in GED classes, the High School Diploma Option Program, or English Language Learner classes last year. There were 89 students who graduated with their GED or completed the HSDO program.

Through the Workforce Development Program, the College provided non-credit, short-term training to 484 individuals. These trainings were often taught by ESCC faculty and staff or utilized curriculum developed by business and industry leaders, such as the Skills for Success and NC3 certification curriculum.

Two TRiO programs housed at ESCC, the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) and Educational Talent Search (ETS), helped over 1,300 individuals prepare for their postsecondary plans. More information about TRiO programs can be found at escc.edu/trio.

ESCC offers several camps aimed to keep area children and youth active and learning during the summer months. This year, ESCC saw over 450 participants in summer camps, which included sports camps, an aviation camp on the AAC campus, and the popular Camp Weevil.

“ESCC’s mission is to help improve our community,” President Danny Long said. “We’re doing that, and we’re seeing growth because of it. We’re constructing new facilities to meet workforce demand, we’re offering essential career training opportunities, and we’re continuing to provide high-quality educational experiences in the classroom. We’ve got a strong adult education program, and we’re offering more enrichment opportunities for area children and high schoolers. No matter your background, no matter your age, we have something for you here at Enterprise State, and I’m proud to work with a team of people who believe in what we’re doing at this college.”

For the 2023-23 academic year, ESCC is already starting strong with a 12% increase in enrollment, and there is still a chance for anyone interested in pursuing a degree or career training to start this fall. The College’s second mini term, which is about seven weeks, offers students a second chance to take either academic or some career tech classes. The next mini term starts on Monday, Oct. 16.

For students who are interested in registering for second mini term classes, they can apply at escc.edu/apply and then start the registration process at escc.edu/registration or by emailing advising@escc.edu.

