Six students from Conley’s Keichu-Do Academy competed at the 35th annual Sunshine Classic Open Karate Tournament held in Panama City Beach, Fla., Sept. 9.

The Keichu Warriors winnings started off in the Junior Black Belt Division age 15 and 17 with Jace Himes placing first in forms, fighting and weapons. Himes also won the Junior Black Belt Grand Championship again this year.

In the Under Black Belt Division age 13 and 14 year old, Evan Marquet, a Green Belt placed second in forms, weapons, and first in fighting. In the 15-17 year old Ethan Marquet, an Orange Belt placed first in forms and second in fighting.

In the girls intermediate division ages 13-14, Mary McBride placed third in both forms and fighting. Sarah McBride competed in the Adult Men and Women Intermediate Division ages 18-34 and placed second in forms and third in fighting. In the seven and eight year old Advanced Division Sebastian Steger placed first in both forms and fighting and second in weapons. The Warriors will close out the 2023 tournament season on Nov. 4 at the 43rd Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament in Dothan.