The US Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel held a Quarterly Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Aug. 23 at The Landing to honor 59 soldiers and community members, volunteering with nine different on-post agencies, who were awarded either the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal or the Volunteer of the Quarter Award.

“The value of the impact you make on our community cannot be overstated,” said U.S. Army Col. John P. Miller III, the garrison commander of Fort Novosel to the awardees. “The breadth of your service gives us all the opportunity to see the depth of just how volunteerism impacts our Fort Novosel Community and our Army.”

Miller, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss, the Fort Novosel garrison command sergeant major, gave their heartfelt thanks to the USAACE and Fort Novosel Soldiers, DA civilians, soldier-family members and military retirees who devoted their time and resources into the installation and community while volunteering during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Volunteers were presented with a certificate, a Volunteer of the Quarter parking pass, and a peanut lapel pin in recognition of their selfless service.

The unique peanut lapel pin is meant to be a “fitting tribute to our local community and our volunteers”, said Miller. The peanut pin symbolizes the comparison between how the Wiregrass was allowed to grow and thrive in the early 1900’s after the devastation to cotton crops caused by the boll weevil, and how volunteer service at Fort Novosel allows our post and community to continue to grow and thrive.

Miller and Doss also presented the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal to five Soldiers. Doss said, “less than one-third of one percent of Soldiers in the Armed Forces actually have this award”, highlighting that this group volunteered over 1200 hours throughout the community since January.

Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers awardees are Spc. Francisco Guerra, Pfc. Dakota Lowry, Cpl. Lamario Fluitt, Spc. Loretta Walker, Pfc. Andres Meza, Spc. Ashley Young, and Staff Sgt. Alejandro Lamas,

Directorate of Human Resources awardees are Meghan Dickerson and Kylie Scoggins.

Aviation Center Logistics Command awardee is Sgt. Maj. Devon Webber.

Fort Novosel Community Garden awardees are Sgt. Brad Knight, Jamecia Lewis, John Stoltz, Kelly Rees, Martha Stoltz, Victor Moore, and Victoria Moore.

Army Aviation Museum awardees are John Farmer, Fred Zayas, Tom Rudolph, and Joe Licina.

Fort Novosel Community Spouses Club awardees are Danyel Todd, Dawn Bescoe-Laycock, Rhojon DelaCruz, Amie Kilgore, Martha Boyle, Juleigh Ayers, Alice Holt, Christine Heath, Katrina Kugler,

Gwyen Elizabeth Franklin, Evelyn Heger, Joanne Lesh, Stephanie Tucker, Mary Jane Collins, Ginny Fricks, and Rowena Burch.

Parker Elementary School PTA awardees are Abby Boomgaard, Ashley Golike, Brogain Avery, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christian Boomgaard, Jari Atkinson, Jessica Phillips, Kat Gonzales, Mariana Rodriguez, Nina Smith, Pam Harlow, Selena Heitmeier, Tessa Mathers, and Whitney Conrad.

Main Post Chapel-Catholic Community awardees are Gregory Seamands, Piper Burke, and Reagan Burke, Tammy Seamands.

Special Recognition was held for MOVSM Awardees Spc. Jinya Hirsch, Sgt.Angelina Altman, Sgt.Thomas Treusch, Spc. Andrew Roden, and SPC Shaniah Bethley.