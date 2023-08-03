Girl Scouts offers the best leadership development experience for girls in the world. Girl Scouts isn’t just a moment in her life, it’s a movement dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

With unparalleled programming proven to unleash girls potential, Girl Scouts is the place for girls! In fact, research shows that girls learn best in an all-girl, girl-led environment where they’re encouraged to try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles, and just have fun being themselves.

On August 28, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) will be launching the Annual

Membership Drive with six days of savings. From August 28 through September 2, all

new members, both girls and volunteers, will receive 50% off their membership for one

year! Girls will have the option to join existing troops, and new troop coordinators will be able to form their own troops.

So what are you waiting for? At Girl Scouts she’ll discover who she is, what she’s

passionate about, and what she wants to achieve—both today and in the future. Discover all she can be and everything she can accomplish when she has the right tools and a safe space to shine—and work together to change the world. Not a Girl Scout yet? No problem! Troops are forming now— to join or volunteer go to www.girlscoutssa.org/join or call 1-800-239-6636.

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through

programs in 30 counties in southern Alabama, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.