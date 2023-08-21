The Hand Up Enterprise food pantry recently received a boost in the form of donations from the Enterprise OSCAR Club and Goolsby Brothers Plumbing and Electric.

Charlene Goolsby and Sherry Eddins, representing the OSCAR Club, made the donation to Cathy Burnett, Hand Up Enterprise Board Member. Goolsby also made a donation to Hand Up Enterprise on behalf of Goolsby Brothers Plumbing and Electrical.

Hand Up Enterprise is an Enterprise-based all-volunteer staffed and patron funded 501(C) charity, founded in 2017 whose primary focus is to provide at-need families/ homeless population with food and emergency food supplies from their own food pantry.

The Hand Up food pantry is 100% funded by patron donations. Also provided are essential personal items to include toothbrushes/paste, deodorant, shampoo, toilet paper, baby wipes/diapers, bath soap, laundry pods, and school supplies.

The OSCAR Club is composed of Enterprise women who have been named “Women of the Year” at the Enterprise Pilot Club Civic Night for more than 60 years. OSCARs, committed to community service, initiated the city-wide event Day of Service six years ago to encourage people to intentionally embrace a service project, no matter the size.