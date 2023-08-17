Despite a brief break from extreme heat, the temperature is again expected to climb, and the Enterprise Fire Chief wants to remind residents of the importance of hydration.

Temperatures over the next few days are predicted to be in the upper 90s with the heat index or feels like temperature well over 100 degrees.

“Combine the temperature with the humidity and there’s the potential for people to become dehydrated and experience some kind of heat emergency,” Fire Chief Christopher Davis said. “If you are losing more fluids than you are taking in, your body doesn’t have what it needs to work properly.”

According to the American Red Cross, the average person needs to drink about ¾ of a gallon of water a day, but everyone’s needs may vary.

“Don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink. Sports drinks can help replenish salt and minerals lost due to sweat, but remember, at least half of what you drink should be water.”

Dressing for the weather can also help prevent dehydration. Davis encouraged people who will be outside to wear loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat or ball cap and sunglasses.

“Sunburn can affect your body’s ability to cool down and make you dehydrated. You can also protect yourself by applying sunscreen prior to going outside.”

Davis said certain people have a greater risk of dehydration like adults over 65, infants and young children, those with chronic illness like diabetes, and those who are overweight.

“Check on your family, friends and neighbors. Know the signs and symptoms of dehydration like muscle cramps, headaches, nausea and vomiting. Act fast if you notice someone with symptoms and call 911 if necessary.”