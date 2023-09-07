Coffee County Master Gardener's Association Members latest project is the identification of trees growing along the 1.2 mile loop trail at Johnny Henderson Family Park in Enterprise.

The initial meeting of members interested in contributing to the project was recently held at the park with a map of trees once growing along the trail.

Once the trees have been identified, identifying markers will be placed close to the trees in a manner so as to not to hinder the maintenance crews and a new map will be prepared.

The park was opened in July 1977 and is used daily by individuals, families and groups.

Initial volunteers for this project are Jacque Hawkins, Paula Allman, Donnie Byrd, Maggie Sickler, CCMGA President and Forester Rodney Penuel and Brenda Evans.