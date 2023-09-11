The Enterprise Lions Club was honored to have State Sen. Josh Carnley as a guest speaker at a recent meeting. Carnley said that since he is new to the State House and the legislative process, he had to learn the rules, the senators and representatives, and a lot of background on the issues that came before both houses.

Carnley represents Coffee, Covington, Dale, and Pike counties. He serves on a number of committees, including the Judiciary, County and Municipal Government, Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Banking and Insurance, Fiscal Responsibility & Economic Development, Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Safety committees.

These areas are the ones he believes his district is most concerned with, and with his background as a county commissioner, a cattle rancher, and an insurance executive, the areas he felt he had the most experience with.

Carnley reported that the Senate had fewer bills to address than the House, and that the Senate passed 154 bills while the House passed 246. He noted that some of the bills addressed local issues, while others dealt with statewide concerns. The first special session in the spring dealt with spending the $1 billion, one-time allotment from the federal government that has to be spent within the next two years.

During the regular session, the Senate addressed a number of issues. Carnley stated that it was a very busy session with many three-day-a-week work sessions. Among the topics addressed was renewing the JOBS Act, which offers incentives to companies to locate in Alabama. These incentives usually include some type of tax incentive and encourage companies to hire local employees.

The Senate also removed the income tax requirement for overtime pay. Many employees are working overtime to fill in where there are shortages of workers, and this move puts money back in their pockets.

Carnley also reported that the Senate passed legislation that states that Alabama will not participate in digital currency and will not accept payment from the Central Bank of Digital Currency. It is only the second state to do so. Given the uncertainty of dealing with such currency, the Senate took this step to protect Alabama’s financial status.

A family’s right to visit loved ones in the hospital or nursing home became a significant issue during the 2020 Covid pandemic. The Senate ruled that a family can choose a caregiver to stay with a family member so that the patients have someone they know caring for them and communicating with the family.

The Literacy Task Force also received some attention from the Senate. Carnley reported that there were some issues and concerns with this task force, primarily that no one knew who is on the task force and it has no accountability to anyone. New guidelines outlined by the Senate and the House allow for someone from the Senate and the House to have a seat on the task force, and it has to answer to the House and Senate for any decisions it makes regarding reading materials used in schools. The task force must now publish the names of its members and publish its meeting dates, so that anyone who wishes to may attend.

You may be surprised to learn that Alabama is No. 3 on the list of states with foreign land ownership. The Senate felt compelled to address a concern that comes with this ranking. Anyone on a list of U.S. adversaries is prohibited from purchasing land in Alabama. While there is no specified limit on the land a foreign country or entity can purchase, the intent is to protect the infrastructure, dams, power grids, military sites, etc. The bill passed by the Senate does not allow a “foreign principal” to own agricultural or forest property or property within 10 miles of a military base. Carnley reported that most of the land owned by foreign entities, of which the Netherlands is the frontrunner, is timber land.

Of particular interest among the military community is the Senate’s passage of the Military Family Jobs Opportunity Act in 2018. This bill allows for licensing reciprocity which enables military spouses with professional licenses from other states to transfer their qualifications to an Alabama license. The original bill addressed cosmetologists but has since been expanded to include a number of other professions which require state licensing.

Finally, Carnley asked if anyone knew who would succeed a county sheriff if he/she was no longer able to perform the duties of their office. Most of us knew the answer was the coroner since the Coffee County Coroner had recently spoken to the club. However, the Senate has changed that requirement so that now the second in command to the sheriff will assume the office.

Following Senator Carnley’s talk, Lion President Warren Bowron presented him with a Lions Club challenge coin and invited him to visit any time.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. A catered lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker.