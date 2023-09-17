An Enterprise native killed during a 2019 terrorist attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida was honored by the Coffee County Commission at its Sept. 11 meeting.

Benjamin Watson Jr. and Sheila Wilemon Watson accepted a proclamation and plaque from Coffee County Commission Chairman Dean Smith in honor their son, the late Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, who died Dec. 6, 2019 when a Saudi gunman opened fire in the control center where Watson was serving as the officer on deck.

A plaque in Watson’s honor will be displayed inside the Coffee County Courthouse in Enterprise.

Watson graduated Enterprise High School in 2014 as captain of the EHS Rifle Team and attended the United States Naval Academy. During his time at the academy, Watson became the captain of rifle team there as well. In May of 2019, he received his commission as an ensign in the United States Navy with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Watson moved to NAS Pensacola in November 2019. He died on Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 23 when he was shot while serving as Officer of the Deck of Building 633 on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

A terrorist began his attack by opening fire in the control center where Watson was on duty. Despite being shot six times, Watson somehow found the strength to make it out of the building, contact first responders and give them information regarding the shooter that saved hundreds of lives.

Watson was one of three servicemen who died but played a role in preventing other deaths. The base’s commanding officer said at the time of Watson’s death, “The sailors that lost their lives in the line of duty and showed exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil. When confronted, they didn’t run from danger; they ran towards it and saved lives. If not for their actions… this incident could have been far worse.”

“Ensign Watson gave his life that day in defense of the United States and his actions thwarted a terrorist attack,” said Coffee County Commission Chairman Dean Smith in presenting the plaque to Watson’s parents. “This plaque will be placed in the Coffee County Courthouse in memory of Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, in honor of his heroism, and in gratitude for his sacrifice.

“While Ensign Watson’s body rests at the Alabama National Cemetery, his heart and his spirit will forever live in Coffee County,” Smith added.