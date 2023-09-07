The Enterprise Fire Department Tuesday was presented with the Main Street Hero award for the department’s response to the Oct. 16 fire that impacted five businesses and one residential structure.

Main Street Enterprise presented the award to members of the Enterprise Fire Department during the City Council meeting. The award was previously announced at the 2023 Main Street Alabama LAB Conference in South Huntsville last month.

The Main Street Hero award recognizes a community leader, public figure or an organization who has made an outstanding contribution to a local Main Street Program in the last year.

As part of the nomination submission, EFD was recognized for its efforts to put out the fire before it spread further along Main Street. The nomination read, in part, “…If you ask Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher Davis, he will tell you very matter of fact that his firefighters were just doing their job. But, to the downtown business owners and community, the Enterprise Fire Department saved downtown from what could have been a much worse situation.”

At the request of Enterprise City Council, Davis spoke with business owners about fire safety, community risk reduction, and fire prevention. EFD continues to work with downtown business owners to create fire safety plans, to include insight and guidance on smoke alarms and notification systems.

EFD provides free, working smoke alarms to all city residents as part of the department’s goal for every home within city limits to have a least one.