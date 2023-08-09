Soldiers with family members in the Exceptional Family Member Program have a way to enroll and update information anywhere, at any time, without paper documents.

Current and prospective EFMP clients can log in to the E-EFMP system at https://efmp.army.mil/EnterpriseEfmp.

The E-EFMP system is a secure, digital platform that streamlines enrollment, makes assignment coordination and family support access easier, and synchronizes services for families with special needs.

The system’s online forms save data and case files to the cloud, which reduces paperwork and administrative hurdles while safely storing information during every household move, deployment and rotation.

E-EFMP automates all EFMP screening, including overseas family travel screening, and its case management component allows families to safely and securely upload EFMP documents, eliminating the need to carry hard-copy documents during moves. Families can manage their EFMP enrollment throughout their loved one’s Army career.

The E-EFMP system addresses the most common problems service members and families had with the traditional system, including transparency, timeliness of updates, potential impacts to the assignments process, and consistency across the Army in the program’s execution.

“The E-EFMP system was created in direct response to longstanding concerns the Army heard from EFMP soldiers and families,” said Daniel Klippstein, acting Deputy Chief of Staff of G-9. “We listened to soldiers and families, and we took to heart the frustrations they had with the dated requirement to print out every form and take them physically to a new office with every move. This new system allows any EFMP user to securely access their information anywhere in the world, at any time, from a computer or a mobile device.”

The EFMP is a comprehensive, coordinated, multi-agency program that provides community support, housing, medical, educational and personnel services to Army families with special needs. There are about 46,000 soldiers and 55,000 family members in the program.

E-EFMP is part of a larger effort to reform the entire EFMP.

Visit the E-EFMP site regularly as updates and new information are added frequently.