It’s total pandemonium when the moose come to downtown Enterprise. From trying to redecorate the Boll Weevil Monument, playing cards after closing time, rearranging things in the shop or lined up at front glass front checking out Main Street – the mooses enjoy some shenanigans.

Thousands of moose a year have made their way to Shopaholic Home Décor and Gifts on Main Street in the City of Progress every October since 2014. Thankfully, Shopaholic’s owner Debbie Gaydos has learned how to turn the chaos of their arrival into some order. She starts with an in-brief of the tall moose of what’s expected in their behavior, who in turn pass on the information to the younger moose. Sometimes they don’t always listen and can be a bit mischievous.

These inanimate stuffed animals have taken on a personality over the years thanks to Gaydos. She can look at each animal and pull-out different types of characteristics in them and share their stories on social media. In short – she brings these non-living creatures to life. This type of marketing is what Dr. Frank Thompson, an associate professor of marketing at Troy University calls “anthropomorphism.” Last year Thompson conducted and published a case study on the marketing principle of assigning human characteristics to non-animated objects.

Thompson’s study, entitled “The Miracle of the Moose” was published in the Journal of Case Studies for use in several courses. “Institutions in all parts of the United States and other areas of the world adopt our cases, so it is possible that someone thousands of miles away could read about Debbie and her shop in Enterprise,” said Brad Brooks, the journal’s co-editor.

“Presenting the moose as a case study teaches the concept of anthropomorphism to marketing students through an actual fun example,” Thompson said. According to Britt Shirley, journal co-editor, these types of case studies “can help students apply principles and use skills they learn in their classes.

“Demonstrating the ability to apply skills to real-world situations helps students use those skills in business,” he said. “Unlike lectures and exams, which usually require students to recall topics they learned, case studies are an active learning approach that requires students to be more involved in their learning process.”

Moose have been coming to the store since 2014 – since the first time Gaydos saw them at market in Atlanta at Hanna’s Handiworks showroom and recognized their individual personalities. “I thought, how fun to build on that – and that’s how it all started,” she said. “From there we created a series of events showcasing their behaviors, and they just became so real.”

That first year, Gaydos bought 50 moose for the store. Their popularity has grown over the past nine years that she now orders around 2,000 moose. Beginning in September, people start inquiring when they will arrive. The moose typically come in around the first week of October, and sometimes are sold out by December.

Gaydos has quite a following on social media about her moose and their antics which she captures on video, in photographs, and through her store displays. Customers respond to her posts about their shenanigans and one person commented she wanted her two most mischievous moose.

Moose aren’t just for purchase – they are for adoption. Customers name their moose when filling out the adoption papers. “Moose have been adopted in all 50 state and in Europe,” she said.

“People come from all over to see the moose,” she said. “We sold 37 moose to a family that owned a ranch in Wyoming. Their daughter and son-in-law were here, and they saw some photos, so we did a Zoom call, they picked out what they wanted, and then came and picked them up.”

Gaydos feels it is a blessing to see the joy the moose bring to people. She loves when they share stories how a moose is adapting to its new home and new adventures. Gaydos herself is a blessing when it comes to the moose. She personally donates 150 to the police department for officers to carry in their cars to donate where they see a need. For every three moose she sells in the store, she gives one away to a family in need whose child/children may not have anything for Christmas. Sometimes she gives more than just one moose for every third one sold.

The concept of donating the moose is not just central to Enterprise. When a family in Ohio heard about Gaydos’ generosity they bought and had her ship them 31 moose to donate around their hometown. “The concept of giving is very much alive with the moose,” she said smiling.

Gaydos likes to describe Enterprise as a small town with a big heart. When it comes to a big heart – Gaydos is a big part of its rhythm.