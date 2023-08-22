FORT NOVOSEL-Learning more about the function of and services offered by the Casualty Assistance Center on post was the program topic at the Military Officers Association of America meeting.

Tracy Robinson and Sarah Kelsey from the Casualty Assistance Center at Fort Novosel spoke about the wide variety of actions required when military retirees die. A casualty assistance officer is assigned to assist the primary next of kin. Separate assistance officers will also be assigned to the parents of married service members, who are considered the secondary next of kin.

The Fort Novosel office provides assistance to surviving family members upon the death of Army retirees living throughout most of Alabama including Redstone Arsenal.

MOAA has a national membership of approximately 350,000 members and is the nation’s largest and most influential association of military officers. It is an advocate of a strong national defense and represents the interests of military officers and their families at every stage of their careers. Since 1928 MOAA’s greatest mission has been to protect military benefits through tireless advocacy.