US Congressman Barry Moore is the guest speaker at the Aug. 16 meeting of the Republican Women of Coffee County to be held at the Enterprise Country Club.

Moore, an Enterprise native and Auburn graduate, served eight years as Alabama House District 91 Representative prior to being elected to Congress.

Currently serving his second term in the United States House of Representatives, Moore serves on the Agriculture and Judiciary Committees. Moore recently accepted the Conservative Political Action Conference Award for Conservative Excellence for his 100% conservative voting record.

The meeting starts at 11 a.m. with social time; an optional $12 buffet begins at 11:30 a.m.; and the program begins at approximately noon.

Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please RSVP no later than Aug. 13 at (334)494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. Please indicate if you will be eating.