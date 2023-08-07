Two Enterprise men died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

David Lee Balderston, 55, and Adam Heath Yelverton, 34, who was the passenger, were fatally injured when the 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle Balderston was operating left the roadway and struck a group of trees.

Balderston and Yelverton were both pronounced deceased at the scene, McKinney said. The crash occurred on Coffee County 156, approximately four miles west of Enterprise, in Coffee County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.