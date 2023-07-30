The following new books are available for checkout at the Enterprise Public Library:

Alex Berenson, Pandemia, nonfiction;

Joanne Fluke, Pink Lemonade Cake Murder, fiction;

Brian Freeman, Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Defiance, fiction;

Alison Gaylin, Robert B. Parker’s Bad Influence, large print;

Nina George, The Little Village of Book Lovers, fiction;

Genevieve Gornichec, The Weaver and the Witch Queen, fiction;

Michael Koryta, An Honest Man, fiction;

Shari Lapena, Everyone Here Is Lying, fiction;

Laura Lippman, Prom Mom, fiction;

Cindy Morgan, The Year of Jubilee, large print;

James Patterson, Cross Down, large print;

James Patterson, Private Moscow, large print;

Tracie Peterson, The Heart’s Choice, large print;

Spencer Quinn, Mrs. Plansky’s Revenge, fiction;

Richard Russo, Somebody’s Fool, fiction;

Danielle Steel, Palazzo, large print; and,

Brad Thor, Dead Fall, fiction.

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children’s materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active-duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.