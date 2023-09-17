The following new books are available to check out at the Enterprise Public Library:

Jennifer Ackerman, What an Owl Knows, nonfiction;

Elizabeth Acevedo, Family Lore, fiction;

Donna Andrews, Birder, She Wrote, fiction;

Robert Bailey, Rich Waters, fiction;

Melanie Benjamin, California Golden, fiction;

Rhys Bowen, The Paris Assignment, fiction;

Barbara Butcher, What the Dead Know, nonfiction;

Isabel Cañas, Vampires of El Norte, fiction;

Ally Carter, The Blonde Identity, fiction;

Jennifer Chiaverini, Canary Girls, fiction, large print;

Laura Childs, Honey Drop Dead, fiction;

Peter Heller, The Last Ranger, fiction;

Emma Donoghue, Learned By Heart, fiction;

Heather Graham, Secrets In the Dark, fiction;

Emily Habeck, Shark Heart, fiction;

Alice Hoffman, The Invisible Hour, fiction;

Anupam B. Jena, Random Acts of Medicine, nonfiction;

Daniel Krus, Whalefall, fiction;

Tracey Lange, The Connellys of County Down, fiction;

Debbie Macomber, Must Love Flowers, large print;

Madeline Martin, The Keeper of Hidden Books, fiction;

Ann Patchett, Tom Lake, fiction;

James Patterson, Lion & Lamb, large print;

Douglas Preston, Dead Mountain, fiction;

Karen Slaughter, After That Night, fiction;

Älexander McCall Smith, The Discreet Charm of the Big Bad Wolf, fiction;

Danielle Steel, Happiness, fiction;

Clay Travis, American Playbook, nonfiction;

Jennifer Weiner, The Breakaway, fiction; and,

Pip Williams, The Bookbinder, fiction.

The Enterprise Public Library is located in downtown Enterprise, one block from the Boll Weevil Monument. A staff of eight aims to provide ideas, information, and resources to every resident of Enterprise and Coffee County. They proudly serve more than 86,000 thousand visitors each year and patrons have access to a collection of more than 90,000 books and materials, 20 public computers, eight laptops and a wide range of digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, audio books, music and videos. Also available are databases, covering areas such as health, biography, psychology, science and technology, and travel and careers, and we provide literary, cultural and educational programs for children, teens, and adults each month.

The library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays the library is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Saturday the library is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and on Sundays the library is closed.

Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Novosel soldiers and their families.