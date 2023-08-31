Meet Frida, the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. She is a beautiful three-year-old Maine Coon mix.

Frida came to SOS Animal Shelter about seven months ago. What we can tell you about this diva is that she spends most of her days grooming her luxurious coat, avoiding other cats, and napping.

As much as we would love to tell you she is the social butterfly in the cattery, it would be a lie. Frida can be a little testy when she doesn’t get her way. She prefers to not be around the other cats and certainly believes she is the Queen Bee in the cattery.

To please Frida’s every command can sometimes be a bit difficult because she lives in a cattery with 40 other felines, so we all--including the cats--allow her to believe she is in charge.

Frida would flourish in a home where she was the only cat, or if the expectation was for the cats to just coexist. Frida is current on all her vaccines and has been spayed. She has also asked that any potential family treat her as if she were the Queen of their home! If you are looking for a cat to spoil and to keep you company, stop in to SOS to meet our Queen of the cattery.

SOS really appreciates donations! These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, Laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.