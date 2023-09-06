Meet Mambo, our latest Pet of the Week. He was recently pulled from a local pound and is spending his days at SOS Animal Shelter in hope of finding that lucky person or family to adopt him.

Mambo is approximately five years of age and his favorite pastime is playing with toys and smelling all the different scents around the shelter. Mambo enjoys the company of his current residents, but doesn’t care to share his toys. Whenever breakfast is served he will allow them to enjoy theirs and then begin to eat his. We are still learning all the little quirky things that make up our newest friend Mambo, but what we can tell you is that this boy will make a great companion.

Mambo is current on all his vaccines, neutered and microchipped. Stop in to meet Mambo and his new friends today. He will be so happy to visit with you.

SOS really appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, Laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.