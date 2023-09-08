The City of Progress will host a Veterans Day tribute on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Enterprise Civic Center and the winners of the Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year awards will be announced.

The annual tribute is coordinated by the local Veteran Service Organizations and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, with support from the City of Enterprise.

Nominations are currently being sought for the Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year. Nominees should set a positive example and reflect well upon military values such as selfless service, honor, and integrity, as well as live in the Enterprise/Fort Novosel area, have some connection to military service organizations and community activities.

More information about award criteria and nomination forms can be found online or picked up in the mayor’s office at Enterprise City Hall. Completed forms should be emailed to Kay Kirkland, Special Projects Coordinator for the City of Enterprise, at kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov or mailed to P.O. Box 311000, Enterprise, Ala., 36331. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

Additional details about the Veterans Day tribute will be released closer to the event.

The application can be accessed through a link on the city’s website: Nominations sought for Veteran of the Year, Active Service Member of the Year (revize.com)