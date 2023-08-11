Happy New Year!

No, the House of Adams ain’t in a different time zone or a time warp and your scribe ain’t been fitted for a straitjacket and matching accessories.

The facts: It’s Elvis Week in Memphis. Some say Elvis will have been dead 46 years come Aug. 16.

The 2023-24 school term has begun in Enterprise and countless other districts across this country.

It’s hot.

Back to the new year thing.

As fate had it, your scribe began school after Labor Day in 1955, at The Gingerbread House Kindergarten, owned/operated by the late Seroba Marsh on East Park Avenue.

For the record, Miss Seroba outlived all your scribe’s elementary teachers, Dorothy Ellis, Jean Kling, Rennie Cox, Beth Arwood, John C. Johnson, and Ruth Tomberlin (math) at City School and Dixie Nichols (sixth grade) at Enterprise Junior High.

In ’55, the HoA was then a scant 100 yards, as cedar waxwings flew, from the kindergarten building and 120 yards from the silver propane tank we straddled while enjoying delicious Paschal’s Dairy products and cinnamon graham crackers.

The first question Mother asked at the first school day’s end was, “Did you meet any new friends?”

“Yes’um but didn’t catch his name. He has freckles and laughs a lot!”

That very afternoon, we went to Brunson’s Meat Market on East College and there stood the “new friend,” Bill Brunson, a young man whose friendship feels as new now as it did then.

The two of us, plus other “A-G and Sometimes ‘H’” City School students had the same teachers mentioned above in our formative years, times in which we learned things beyond the classroom.

Mother didn’t have to ask about the first day in first grade, since we both smelled the delicious aroma spilling invitingly onto College Street after Labor Day in 1956; mothers then apparently fretted over what their young’uns would be eatin’ in lunchrooms.

After their children were inoculated with the Salk Polio Vaccine before we started public school, mothers needed something else to fret about until we got home every afternoon and they had to fret about us doing homework while they were fixin’ supper.

That early morning lunchroom aroma was never again as strong as that first day, but City School food was memorably good every day for five years but one.

That one day came late in our second-grade year when everybody brought a sack lunch to eat during our roundtrip train ride to Elba’s Dorsey Trailers; Elba native Mike Thompson and his peers didn’t get the train excursion to Enterprise and back and likely didn’t get to tour Sessions’ Peanut Butter Mill like we did.

Got to thinking about City School and back-to-school days during lunch with granddaughter Laci Riley Monday.

She didn’t get to hear about much of the above or how in those days a new pair of Sunday shoes replaced the ones that became our school shoes in September or the absolute torture of wearing stiff, NEW blue jeans in hot weather.

Laci mentioned how hot she and her Enterprise High School Big Blue Marching Band mates were during their camp and seemed saddened hearing Baby Boomers here didn’t go to school after Memorial Day or before Labor Day.

But learning Elvis has been dead 46 years didn’t seem to faze her …