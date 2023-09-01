Granddaughter Laci Riley, 15, one of 68 young’uns proudly bearing Enterprise High School’s Big Blue Band flags now, was surprised to learn the 1963-64 EHS band had 65 of us when our Wildcats began expanding our football territory to include Sidney Lanier in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

We hosted Sylacauga, after playing the Aggies in Legion Stadium in 1962, a year the Cats had beaten visiting Choctawhatchee High, 30-0, as EHS continued growing with our community.

While memories of those years remain vivid to those surviving them, can’t help wondering what Laci and other band/schoolmates will recall 60 years from now, like we remember Hilda Henderson Hagins, Karin Gibson Carmichael, Kathy Kelsoe Gammill, and Bonnie Snead Chancey wearing head majorette boots leading us on our merry way.

Countless memories of growing up here in mid-20th Century won’t be exiled to the catacombs of the forgotten.

Many local Baby Boomers really began living life to its fullest on second-grade roundtrip train excursions to Elba.

Or was it when we first enjoyed aromas of line-dried sheets/pillow cases, Saloom’s Department Store downstairs shoe department, McLean’s Jewelry Store, Yancey Parker’s Store, Sessions’ roasting peanuts, and Robinson’s Shoe Shop?”

For your scribe, the good life could’ve begun across Dothan Road from the House of Adams helping Mr. D.K. Seay inspect filled Red Rock soft drink bottles and/or after-school Paschal’s Dairy visits.

Hmmm.

In easy biking distance of the HoA were the Hob Nob (later General Jackson’s Pizza), Bayley’s, Anthony’s Pizza on Call, Dairy Queen, Bob’s Park and Eat (later Pasquale’s Pizza), Chandler’s (later Burger Inn/Carolina Barbecue) and the Tastee-Freez.

An ideal progressive meal from the above would’ve included hamburgers, ground beef/onion pizzas, crab claws, West Indies Salad, fried oysters, meatball sandwiches, lasagna, baked ham sandwiches, coleslaw, chilidogs, soul pizzas, French fries, BBQ sandwiches and a No. 2 washtub of broasted chicken and tater logs.

Elsewhere in town were Piggly-Wiggly’s whole barbecued chickens, Strickland’s boiled peanuts, Marsh’s One’s-a-Meals/Scrambled Dogs, Sweet Shop chilidogs/fresh ham sandwiches/milkshakes, Sid’s hamburger steaks, Edd’s ham-and-egg, coconut and/or chocolate pies, Reese’s Diner beef-tips, icebox pies and life lessons, Big-R hamburgers with shredded lettuce, Elmore’s popcorn, Powers’ and Duck-Inn oyster bars, Tasty-Bakery’s brownies, Bandy’s cornbread dressing/roasted chicken, Elba and Enterprise pound cakes and Bryars-Warren lemonade.

Getting an Enterprise Public Library card, Levy Theater Discount Card and driver’s license were major EVENTS. Mumps, measles, chickenpox and registering for Selective Service were, too, but for different reasons.

One difficult-to-define memories category, “The Look,” took hold in the HoA upon discovering Cushman motor scooters, four-hole Buicks, Coca-Cola rulers and metal coolers, Cub Scout/Brownie uniforms, girls’ carcoats, ‘56 T-Birds, Studebaker Silver/Golden Hawks and Bass Weejuns.

Baby Boomers had our own language, besides Pig Latin, which included: groovy, far out, gimme some skin, the fuzz, copacetic, heavy, dig it, mellow, boob tube, goin’ steady, foxy, cool cat, bippy, mop-top, out of sight, pad, it’s a gas, lay it on me and what’s your bag.

Those words could’ve arrived while we were pickin’ wild plums; and blackberries for cobblers, jellies/jams, and/or having dirt clod, maypop, cherry bomb and BB gun wars.

Hmmm.

Time flies, even without Miss Jean Farris and Mamie Dorsey.

Sorry Laci and all 263 EHS Band young’uns won’t enjoy most of the above, but we do share the “EHS Fight Song” and our Wildcats …