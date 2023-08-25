Things ain’t always what they seem.

A recent obituary turned House of Adams’ clocks back to the dawning of the Age of Aquarius and memories involving Dodge Challengers sold by City Auto Sales, “Not the Biggest but Trying to Be the Best.”

Smaller, arguably sportier than second-generation Chargers, Challengers were coveted by high school/college graduates off to conquer the world.

Challengers, an answer to hopped-up Cameros, ‘Cudas and Mustangs, are categorized “Muscle Cars” and “Pony Cars” on Mecum and Barrett/Jackson auctions.

Fully grown men also bought those sporty rides, possibly making up for not having spiffy cars as young dudes. John Thomas bought the first Challenger, a light metallic blue beauty with a big engine, sold by City Auto.

John was tooling his way back to Enterprise from Pensacola on the relatively-new I-10, a thoroughfare at the time generating a deafening racket when every tire of every vehicle passed over its expansion joints.

Motoring at posted speeds, incessant mind-numbing road noise was miserable; torture seemingly lessened only when vehicles were driven a skosh over the limit and drivers turned their radios/8-track tape decks’ volume to “Throb.”

That’s what John had done when one of Florida’s finest pulled him over for speeding.

“Let me see your license,” the highway po-lice officer explained to John, who quickly obeyed the request.

The officer was instantly stunned, speechless, upon reading the license’s name line, “Rev. John P. Thomas.”

“Uh, I’m sorry Rev. Thomas,” the officer apologized. “I thought I’d caught a teenager showing off. I can’t believe I pulled over a preacher.”

“I was driving a little over the limit; it’s not your fault.”

“I wish I could just give you a warning but under Florida law, when we lock onto speeding cars, drivers get tickets. I’m so sorry.”

John, who died last week at 88, did his preaching at St. Luke Methodist Church then and stopped by the dealership regularly just to be around cars and friends.

The second Challenger recollection followed the Vietnamese Tet Offensive which had directed thousands of soldiers to what was then Fort Rucker, and young men prepping for war sometimes bought tire-smoking wheels and squalled all over Rucker Boulevard.

Not long after arriving here, one G.I. traded in his Challenger, a dark green ’un, with a camel-colored vinyl top.

A retired officer who’d opened a business here bought the Challenger for his son, a recent Enterprise High School graduate.

Two days after getting his first car, the lad roared into City Auto’s service entrance, jumped out, yelling, cursing, spoiling for a fight.

Dick Adams asked, “What can we do for you?”

“I demand that you give me my money back; I don’t want this PIECE OF #!%$ CAR! Every time I make a turn the rear end almost comes through the backseat! THE NOISE IS &*%$# terrible!!

“Could something be rolling around in your trunk?”

“NO, OLD MAN; THERE’S NOTHING RATTLIN’ IN MY TRUNK! DO YOU THINK I’M STUPID?”

“Well, hand me your key and we’ll fix it.”

Daddy got the key, eased around behind the car, opened the deck lid, pointed and asked, “Young man, what is that right here?”

“Uh, uh, uh ...”

Daddy, looking at yours truly, asked, “Son, does that look like a bowling ball to you?”

“Yessir, sorta favors one …”