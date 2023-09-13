Following Enterprise High School’s ninth consecutive loss, by a combined 389-127, to 7A Region 2 opponent Central/Phenix City last week, the late Lewis Grizzard’s entire column following his beloved Georgia Bulldogs’ loss to hated rival Georgia Tech comes to mind:

“I don’t want to talk about it.”

What else can be said/written about this EHS rivalry controlled way too long by those Red Devils, who lead the series 26-10-1?

Sooo.

See you later …

Wait.

Remember, the Wildcats (2-1, 1-1) could meet the Devils again this season, in the playoffs, like happened in 2021.

Before then, seven regular-season games remain, starting tomorrow night against a Lee County high school that ain’t Auburn or Opelika: Smiths Station’s Panthers (0-3, 02), a series EHS leads, 17-7-0.

Unreal — this is the 25th game between the Wildcats and Panthers since 2000.

How’s that arithmetic work?*

The teams played twice in 2013; Smiths Station won both.

Enterprise lost the first Smiths game in 2000, then reeled off six consecutive wins. Currently, Enterprise enjoys its second four-game series winning streak.

Bright spots in the 7A Region 2 rivalry include a 4-touchdown night by Willie Curry (2009), and three TDs by Tony Shepherd (2002), Fernandus Edwards (2004) and Curry (2010).

Coaches’ statistics from the ’09 game credited Curry with 315 rushing yards on 16 carries, including runs of 90, 61 and 59 yards. As far as is known, 315 is a team record.

Curry rushed for 169 yards on 26 carries in 2010.

D. J. Hart had 31 carries and gained 154 yards (2006); Tony Gray had 13 carries for 133 yards (2008); Mitchell Mock earned 118 yards on eight carries, one for 55 yards, (2005); Travis Greenwood had 10 carries for 113 yards (one for 72 yards) (2000); Gray had 11 carries for 111 yards (2007); and Hezekiah Woods had 13 carries for 100 yards (2013).

The late Andrew Hand had a 59-yard run (2002).

Maybe the Wildcats will enjoy such performances as these this week.

Ryan Allgood passed for 214 yards (11/23/2) (2013); Rhett Harrelson threw for 179 yards (6-13-1, 1 TD) (2010); Robert Brooks threw for 161 yards (2003); and Allgood threw for 125 yards (11-17-0) (2014).

Nick Forti caught six passes for 51 yards (2013); Hezekiah Woods had five catches for 39 yards (2013); Manny Jones and Clark Quisenberry had four catches apiece (2011); Christian Quiles had three catches (2013); and Jared Seay, Jake Sullivan and Daijon Flowers had three catches apiece (2014).

EHS senior kicker Drew Pickard had seven PATs last year; D.J. Kober hammered two field goals (2010); and Cade Stinnett nailed a last-second field goal to send the first 2013 game into overtime.

Josh Kelley had pass completions to Shepherd (69 yards) and Tavares Boyd (53 yards) (2001); and Brooks connected with Nate Baxter for 52 yards (2005).

Randell Solomon had a 97-yard kickoff return (2009) and Curry had one for 59 yards (2010).

Thomas Blaine had a 59-yard interception return (2001); Keith McClain had a 40-yard fumble return (2001); and Daniel Carmichael boomed a 65-yard punt (2006).

Hmmm.

Don’t be surprised when the Cats put themselves into the record book Friday.

Go Cats ...

*Note: To everyone offended by Central High’s pre-game “run-through banner” last week, just consider the source and the fact they had the number wrong.