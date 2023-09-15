Willie Nelson wrote “(Ain’t It) Funny How Time Slips Away” as a young man who, like everyone in our 20s, didn’t realize how fast time gets gone.

Time gettin’ away ain’t that funny now; Baby Boomers re-learn that daily in this age of change.

Little changes matter, like cash no longer being accepted at ballgames; sports “uniforms” not requiring players to dress alike, head to toe; and starting pitchers rarely pitching complete games.

Tennis players no longer wear all-white outfits; visiting baseball teams don’t always wear gray, ditto for home teams wearing white.

Hmmm.

Long before Enterprise reached 20,000 people, it seemed like our entire town went to every Enterprise High School football game, home and away.

Doesn’t happen now with 30,000 squatting here.

Decades ago, hometown fans/visitors alike bought useful Coca-Cola game programs with vintage cover art and correct rosters of both teams in their center pages, for well-spent case quarters.

The aroma of parched peanuts in R. L. Bates Memorial Stadium welcomed fans.

Hot chocolate was available in season.

We watched time slip away on EHS Band calendars chock full of birthdays/anniversaries, decades before learning about El Ninos/tsunamis/DNA/cell phones/social media.

Posted starting times on schedules for outdoor sports, like baseball, softball, even football, hereabouts, once meant something.

Show up at events according to schedules nowadays to learn games started early, started late or were postponed and you understand the term “bad press.”

Benjamin Franklin, aka Richard Saunders, is credited with saying “Time is money,” but BF, who once flew a kite in an electrical storm, should’ve said, time is more valuable than money; you can always get more money but can’t recover one single second in a lifetime.

Sadly, that was even true when our three TV networks vowed to show Elvis only from the waist up, back when Mother cooked nothing but comfort food.

“Good Times,” Willie sang.

Once, people regularly drove two-tone cars, savored fall new car show dates, knew where to buy cane poles/live bait, sat on front porches countin’ cars and knew haberdasheries sold men/boys their coats/ties when fans dressed up for college football games more than folks dress for church/funerals/banquets now.

John F. Kennedy, who hired Bud Wilkinson to design exercises to destroy flab and exorcize the Boomer generation, didn’t wear a hat delivering his inaugural address, immediately making a fashion statement which stands to this day, when hatless moronials freeze themselves half to death in winter and/or scorch their heads in spring/summer.

Over time, Boomers learned from the Greatest Generation to think, then act, to avoid being trapped on escalators when the power goes out.

Willie sang “A Moment Isn’t Very Long” in 1961, when college athletes were amateurs.

Boomers’ sense of humor has never required jokesters to explain their schtick, and we weren’t subject to jail time/lawsuits for whistling at girls, back when “A Boy Named Sue” was just a Johnny Cash song.

Yesteryear, proper folks didn’t talk about bedroom topics in public, but we openly devoured dime bags of Elmore’s Variety Store popcorn and Strickland’s peanuts, supported the Wildcats, understood pay phone dynamics and didn’t have to pump our own gas, regular or ethyl.

We savored Fudgesicles and realized Willie didn’t mean us when he wrote, “Crazy.”

And we know without tasting, “if it don’t gel, it ain’t aspic” …