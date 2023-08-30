Here we go again.

Friday is the second opening night of Enterprise High School’s 2023 football season.

This week’s 7A Region 2 opener for the Wildcats happens in Auburn’s Duck Samford Stadium, a facility that’s been anything but cordial to EHS lately.

The Cats enter this week after demolishing Eufaula, 63-14, while Auburn beat Hoover, 39-14.

Backtracking a skosh, Auburn High School fielded its first team in 1911 and Enterprise, then known as Coffee County High School, first played Auburn in 1922 here, and won, 19-0.

The Cats and Tigers have clawed at one another 27 more times and Enterprise trails 13-15-0. In those numbers, Enterprise has enjoyed exactly four wins in Auburn, the last a 38-30 thriller in 2006, against a seven-game losing streak there, that’ll hopefully end this week.

The Tigers recorded 10 of their 15 series wins at home; the last two were especially painful since both came in 2021, when Enterprise lost, 42-28, on October 22, in the regular season and after a first-round 35-10 playoff win at Fairhope, the Cats having to play on the road a second consecutive Friday, got plastered, 56-21, in the Duck.

The Cats last beat the Tigers 38-27 in 2020 and claimed our other wins in 2016, 2014, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2003, 2001, 1987, 1972, 1971, 1970, and 1922.

Recent losses to Auburn have left EHS with losing records against Region 2 opponents Auburn, Central/Phenix City (10-25-1) and Opelika (7-15-0), all three near the Chattahoochee River, where winning for the Cats has been like milking ducks.

The Cats are 17-7-0 against Smiths Station, the fourth Region 2 opponent in that area.

Might as well finish this topic: Enterprise is 3-1-0 against Dothan’s Wolves; EHS trails Prattville 15-18-0.

Against their other two current Region 2 teams, EHS is 0-0 against both J.A.G. High (Jeff Davis 1968-2022) and Percy Julian (Robert E. Lee 1956-2022).

Who?

J.A.G. is a flock of Jaguars and Percy Julian is a Phoenix.

Last week, Auburn, Central, Dothan, Percy Julian, and Enterprise were 7A Region 2 winners. Opelika lost to defending 7A champion Thompson, 44-13; Prattville lost to Foley, 45-19; J.A.G. lost to Faith Academy, 43-24; and Smiths Station fell to Pleasant Grove, 54-14.

Before name changes, Enterprise trailed Jeff Davis, 12-14-0, led Robert E. Lee 11-9-0 and Dothan’s Tigers, 46-39-3.

After last week the Cats are 18-6-1 against Eufaula and stand 1-0 against homecoming opponent Rehobeth.

Hmmm.

Enterprise has enjoyed some unforgettable moments against Auburn, including 3-touchdown nights by Tony Shepherd (2002), D.J Hart (2006), Jourdan McGowan (2010) and Daijon Flowers (2014).

Willie Curry had 207 rushing yards on 18 carries (2010); Shepherd, 196 yards on 21 carries (2002); Tony Gray, 125 yards on 25 carries (2008); Gray, 123 yards on 24 carries (2008); Fernandus Edwards, 114 yards (2004); and Shepherd, 100 yards on 16 carries (2000).

In the passing department, Rhett Harrelson was 25-37-1 for 263 yards (2011); Levi Tate, 7-11-1 for 182 yards and three touchdowns (2010); John Micheal Griffin, 15-19-1 for 166 yards (2015); Robert Brooks, 13-33-0 for 148 yards (2004); Josh Martin, 131 yards (2007); and Ryan Allgood, 8-18-3 for 116 (2014).

Those names and numbers are part of EHS football history as will be this week’s results.

Watch the game on NHSF for free.

For the record, Go Cats …