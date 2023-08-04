As of this writing in the House of Adams Big Moroccan Theater, there’s been no impact felt from the ongoing strike of writers/actors in Hollywood and other spots, where adults getting paid for writing words for others, pretending to be someone they’re not, work.

In this decade, major network programs don’t play the HoA very often.

Instead of “regularly scheduled programming,” here’s last week’s vintage offerings: “Bachelor Father,” “Batman,” “Bewitched,” “Dennis the Menace,” “Dick Van Dyke,” “Father Knows Best,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Green Acres,” “Hazel,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “I Love Lucy,” “Leave it to Beaver,” “M*A*S*H,” “McHale’s Navy,” “My Favorite Martian,” “My Three Sons,” “Petticoat Junction,” and “That Girl.”

“The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” always stands alone, as do “The Carol Burnett Show” and “The Ed Sullivan Show,” but they weren’t the only “THE” shows, a category including comedies, last week: “Jack Benny Program,” “Beverly Hillbillies,” “Andy Griffith Show,” “Honeymooners,” “Monkees,” “Real McCoys,” “Red Skelton.”

“Bugs Bunny and Friends,” “The Flintstones,” “The Jetsons” and “Tom and Jerry” bore watching.

Westerns included “Bonanza,” “Daniel Boone,” “Branded,” “Centennial,” “Cheyenne,” “Death Valley Days,” “F-Troop,” “Gunsmoke,” “Have Gun Will Travel,” “Laramie,” “Lawman,” “Lonesome Dove,” “Bat Masterson,” “Rawhide,” “Roy Rogers,” “Tales of Wells Fargo,” “Wagon Train” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

“THE” westerns included “Big Valley,” “Deputy,” “High Chaparral,” ‘Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp,” “Lone Ranger,” “Rifleman,” “Texan” and “Virginian.”

“’Daniel Boone’ was a man. With an eye like an eagle and tall as a mountain was he…”

“HIGHWAY PATROL,” a lifelong favorite for Charlie Abernathy, the late Rob Conner and your scribe, starring Broderick Crawford, is always worth staying up until 4 a.m. to watch!

Other law shows included “Adam-12,” “Colombo,” “Dragnet,” “Mannix,” “Perry Mason,” “Peter Gunn” and “The Fugitive.”

Don’t forget “Emergency.”

Sci-fi fans had “Lost in Space,” “Land of the Giants,” “Mission Impossible,” “Superman,” “Star Trek,” “The Invaders” and “Time Tunnel.”

Hope “The Millionaire” is in the fall lineup.

Hmmm.

“Ray,” starring Ray Stevens, comes on APT some Tuesday nights; he’s a throwback born in Clarksdale, Georgia, who performed in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium at the first Spring Chicken Festival. Ray’s 84 now.

Ray belongs to the Silent Generation, a group which, like us Baby Boomers, enjoyed traveling before worldwide hotel/motel chains existed. Whoever bossed our car was lured by roadside motel signs advertising “Air-Conditioning, TVs and phones in every room, private bathrooms,” at mom-and-pop outfits hither and yon.

“Happy motoring” was our motto, and we were urged to “See the USA in Your Chevrolet” by Frances “Fanny Rose” Shore, the pride of Winchester, Tennessee, we knew as Dinah Shore, who contracted polio at 18 months, overcame it and became a golf-playing radio/TV star.

Today’s young’uns likely don’t know about Dinah, don’t realize “free range” and “commando” both mean we ain’t wearin’ no drawers and spend time online being told which of their memes are funny.

Everywhere we look, we Baby Boomers are being bashed for our actions, words and beliefs, just as some of us bashed our elders … until we realized we were next.

For you, today’s young’uns, as you mourn Pee-wee Herman’s death, try to stay as cuke as coolcumbers.

It’ll be years from now before you know it … and you don’t even know how to “Duck and Cover” properly …