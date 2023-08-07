Registration for the fall Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshop is open. The workshop takes place at the 4-H Center near Columbiana Oct. 6-8.

The BOW workshop is offered through the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The Alabama Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is a sponsor of this year’s event.

Designed for women ages 18 years or older, the three-day workshop offers hands-on instruction in a fun, outdoors setting. Participants can choose four classes from more than 50 courses such as backyard wildlife, camp cooking, map and compass, camping, mountain biking, shooting sports, fishing, hunting, canoeing, nature photography, archery, ATV handling, bird watching, boat handling and more.

BOW coordinator Marisa Futral said the classes are perfect for attendees who are new to the outdoors. “There are many ladies who have not been exposed to these outdoor activities and are apprehensive about trying them,” she said. “BOW is ideal for those women because everything is taught at a beginner level.”

The registration fee for BOW is $275, which covers meals, dormitory-style lodging, program materials and instruction. For more information about this fall’s workshop including a list of classes and class descriptions, visit www.outdooralabama.com/bow.

“Enrollment is limited, and classes fill up pretty fast,” Futral said. “Those interested in attending BOW should register as soon as possible to make sure they get the classes they want.”

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.