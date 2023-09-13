“This day forever lives in our minds and forever weighs on our hearts,” said Enterprise Mayor William Cooper as he gathered with first responders, veterans’ service organization members, and civic and business leaders at the Wall of Freedom at the entrance of Johnny Henderson Family Park at 7:35 a.m. Monday for a Patriots Day Ceremony that included a wreath-laying ceremony, a bell-ringing ceremony and a moment of silence. “It is a day that is impossible to forget. The events of that fateful day forever changed our nation.

“We saw selflessness and courage. As people were running away from the chaos, first responders were running towards it,” Cooper said. “We must never forget that we wake up each morning safe in the land of the free because of the brave.”

The event was coordinated by the local Veteran Service Organizations and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, with support from the City of Enterprise. Enterprise Firefighter Chris Wise clanged the fire bell placed at the wall five times in honor of those who lost their lives.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 deadly terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Penn. Flags were lowered to half-mast and the ceremony, hosted by Executive Chairman for the Disabled American Veteran Chapter in Enterprise Micheal Sutterfield, began at exactly the time the first plane crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City 22 years ago.

Sutterfield thanked State Sen. Josh Carnley and Enterprise City Councilmembers Scotty Johnson and Greg Padgett for their presence at the ceremony and commended Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham for her tireless, active support of community events.

“We use the day to honor our first responders and our National Guard and Reserve who respond to any call for any of our national emergencies,” Sutterfield, said expressing appreciation to the first responders gathered at the wall. “We commemorate those we have lost and give thanks for the brave first responders who put their lives on lives on the line.”

“For those of us who are old enough to remember, it’s a day that’s impossible to forget,” said Cooper, who served as band instructor for decades in the Enterprise City Schools. “I was teaching a band class that morning and naturally we had some military kids in the class whose parents were stationed at the Pentagon, at Fort Drum in New York, stationed around the country and even overseas.

“I remember the tears that morning. Like many we did not know what was going on and students were somewhat frantically trying to get in touch with their parents,” Cooper said. “When we were finally able to watch TV, we knew we were under an attack. Even today, it’s hard to comprehend exactly what happened, the magnitude and impact it had--and still has-- on our lives today.

“Many call Enterprise the ‘City of Progress and Patriotism,’” Cooper said. “We are a military oriented community and proud to be the home of so many of you that have served our country both past and present. I see the sacrifices that you have made for yourself, your families, for people you don’t even know. Each day many of you wake up, put on a uniform, and you don’t know what challenges that day may bring but you do the job that is asked of you.

“We honor the brave men and women who are called to action and we remember how that fateful day brought us all together,” Cooper said. “We are very thankful, we are very blessed. God bless Enterprise. And God bless America.”