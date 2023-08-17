A $350,000 roadwork improvement plan was approved by the Coffee County Commission at the voting meeting at the government building in New Brockton Monday.

Funding for the plan, which will pave four county roads, is from the Rebuild Alabama Plan, Coffee County Engineer Marty Lenz said.

Rebuild Alabama is a statewide program initiated in 2019 by the state legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey to increase Alabama’s fuel tax and vehicle registration fees with the thought that all funds generated would be used fund roads and bridge projects in each county. The fuel tax increase is 10 cents per gallon with an index for inflation and other costs.

As part of Rebuild Alabama, county commissions are required to annually adopt a transportation plan defining which roads will be repaved for that fiscal year.

Lenz said County Roads 151, 505, 728, and 514 are included in the 2024 Fiscal Year plan. “That is 14.78 road miles, with an estimated average cost of $140,000 per mile,” he said. “A good many of the roads that have been repaved with Rebuild Alabama funds were low volume, local roads that otherwise would not have been resurfaced.”

Since 2020, there have been just under $5 million of Rebuild Alabama funds available to improve four county roads each year, Lenz said. “That is a total of 42.63 miles we could not have been able to resurface without Rebuild Alabama. The program has definitely helped Coffee County’s roads.”

The county commission voted unanimously to approve the 2024 Fiscal Year Transportation Plan. “It takes a lot of money to fix roads,” said Coffee County Commission Chairman Dean Smith, following the vote. “And the Rebuild Alabama funding is all going to improve roads in the county.”