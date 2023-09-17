Four men were arrested on multiple drug charges after law enforcers served a search warrant in the 100 block of Sconiers Street in Enterprise Friday.

Arrested were Nafaro Erik Hazzard, Wendell Kelvin Hazzard, Terence Lanard Lampley, and Maxxie C. Hazzard.

According to Coffee County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Michael Hines, members of the Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force along with law enforcement personnel from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Region B State Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, and Houston County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant which was the culmination of an extensive investigation that revolved around the trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics in the Enterprise area.

The search warrant yielded approximately 1,650 grams of marijuana, 119 grams of cocaine, 131 grams of kratom, and five grams of Oxycodone. Seven firearms and approximately $16,000.00 U.S. currency were also seized.

Nafaro Hazzard, 44, was charged with four counts of drug trafficking, one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wendell Hazzard, 52, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Lampley, 57, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance and drug trafficking.

Maxxie Hazzard, 77, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug trafficking.

The Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force consist of law enforcement personnel from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and Geneva Police Department.