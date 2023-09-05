The Alabama Legislature revised Alabama’s laws relating to the appointment of notaries public and the notary public office. These changes became effective on Sept. 1, 2023.

The Alabama Probate Judges Association’s Internet website has information about these changes, the new application form to be utilized and the new training program. The address for the website www.alpja.org. A summary of the significant changes included in the revised Notary Public Act are also available on the Court’s website www.coffeecoprobate-al.org and in printed form at the Probate Court’s offices located in Elba, Alabama and Enterprise, Alabama.