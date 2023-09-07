Two city employees were recognized during Tuesday’s City Council meeting by Mayor William E. Cooper and Enterprise City Schools Maintenance Supervisor Matt Routley.

Shannon Roberts, Assistant Director of Public Works and Alan Mahan, Field Superintendent of the Water Department, were both presented with letters of appreciation.

“Over the years, I’ve had issues occur that I’ve needed the city’s help with and every time that I have called either of these two gentlemen, they have always been willing and eager to help in any way they could,” Routley said. “In the world that we live in today, it’s a rare thing to be able to trust that someone will do what they say. Not only have Mr. Roberts and Mr. Mahan always done what they said they would do, but usually did so much more.”

Routley thanked Roberts and Mahan for their “integrity, their willingness to help and the example they set with their work ethic.”

Mayor Cooper echoed Routley’s comments. “Both of these gentlemen are some of the hardest workers in the city and I am glad to see them getting recognized for what they do,” Cooper said. “Shannon and Alan are both very humble men and probably won’t like the attention, but it’s important to recognize folks when they go above and beyond and that’s what we are doing here tonight.”

“This city is definitely better because of employees like them,” Routley said.