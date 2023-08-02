Finding oneself in a caregiver role is no simple life change and may not have been planned. Caring for a person in cognitive decline is even more burdensome when balancing family and work duties. Where does one go to learn how to cope, manage and draw on local resources? SARCOA’s Caregiver College is a great place to start.

Caregiver College is a SARCOA and Alabama Cares event to be held at the Adult Activity Center on 500 Brantley St. in Opp on Aug. 24 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

Topics speakers from Alabama Securities Commission, Covington County Sheriff’s Department, SARCOA Legal Services, and Still Waters Adult Day Facility speakers will include respite, legal assistance, navigating Medicare, Project Lifesaver, and fraud protection.

Speakers will be available to have more in-depth conversations with attendees during the breakout sessions. Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

Caregiver College is a series of no-cost caregiver educational events hosted by SARCOA to help caregivers better manage and care for their loved ones and themselves. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights from experts and learn ways to connect with services and support systems. Register online or by phone. Visit t www.sarcoa.org or call (334) 793-6843.