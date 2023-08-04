U.S. Rep. Barry Moore this week introduced the Securing American Classrooms Act of 2023, which would use some of the $1 billion in unspent COVID relief funds to provide grant funding for partnerships between schools and local law enforcement agencies to increase school safety and provide jobs for veterans.

“Instead of tolerating the same old, same old Washington status quo and letting unspent COVID funding sit unused in our treasury, my legislation puts that money to use to protect our children and hire our veterans,” Moore. “We can better protect our children by giving schools the resources to increase security measures and encouraging stronger partnerships between schools and law enforcement.”

The Securing American Classrooms Act of 2023 uses $1,000,000,000 in funds currently sitting in our treasury for grants to increase school safety; creates a stronger partnership link between schools and local law enforcement agencies; and ensures that at least one veteran is hired as a school resource officer to receive grant funding.

Under the program created to establish school-based partnerships between local law enforcement agencies and local school systems by using school resource officers, at least one of the SROs is to be a veteran.