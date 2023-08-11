Granny is our Pet of the Week. The face she is making in the photo is her reaction when she found out she has been with SOS Animal Shelter since last December with no interest.

She was in total shock and has no idea why she has been here so long. The truth is, we are just as confused. Maybe it’s the name? Granny is just a name and no reference to her age. She is actually just over a year of age and quite energetic. Granny got her name because of her soft white hair.

She is pretty playful and enjoys playing with toys during the day, but she also enjoys her naps. We will tell you, 90% of our cats enjoy rooming with each other; however, Granny would prefer her own space. She can coexist with another cat, but becomes vocal if they come into her space.

She also wants us to tell you that she is the best roommate and has a great personality. She is current on all her vaccines and spayed. Stop in to SOS and meet Granny today. All your friends will want to come visit so they can spend time with your granny.

