Auburn High School sent two teams of football-playing Tigers to Wildcat Stadium Monday night looking for revenge for Enterprise High School’s victory against Auburn’s varsity Sept. 1.

The Tigers got partial satisfaction as Auburn’s jayvees earned a 14-7 win after Enterprise had won the ninth-grade game, 14-0.

For the first time in several years, Auburn seemed to have little or no size advantage along the offensive front but both defenses were the story in the scoreless first half of the ninth-grade game.

Enterprise’s Oscar Gallegos-Medina recovered an Auburn fumble early in the second quarter at the EHS 32-yard line.

The Wildcats mounted a 3-play drive which ended at Auburn’s 24 with an interception with slightly more than two minutes left in the first half.

Auburn completed a 39-yard pass on the fourth play of the last drive of the first half, but time ran out with the ball resting at the EHS 25.

The Cats wasted no time to open the third quarter; Hayden Smith returned Auburn’s kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and with Gallegos-Medina’s PAT, Enterprise led, 7-0, with 7:48 to play in the third quarter.

Enterprise forced an Auburn punt and began its next drive from its 20-yard line.

After three rushing plays, one each by Jayden McKinnon, Caleb Nalls and Smith, and a pass interference call against Auburn, Enterprise quarterback Andrew Cummings broke free and scampered 51 yards for a touchdown.

Gallegos-Medina concluded scoring with the PAT with 3:13 remaining in the third period.

Auburn launched an eight-play drive that ended on fourth-and-2 at the EHS 13-yard line when the Tigers were thrown for a five-yard loss.

The Cats drove the field, highlighted by Nall’s 35-yard run, but came up short when a fourth-and-7 pass fell incomplete at Auburn’s 14.

A Dustyn Leavigne fumble recovery for the Cats was the big play down the stretch as the Cats kept the Tigers in check for the 14-0 win.

Enterprise had 221 yards of offense while Auburn totaled 130.

The Tigers won the statistics war, 240 yards to 196 for the Cats in Auburn’s jayvee game win.

Auburn scored on the game’s opening series by driving from its 20-yard line in 10 plays, aided by 30 yards in EHS penalties, to score on a 17-yard pass completion with 4:06 to play in the first period. The PAT put Auburn ahead, 7-0.

After an EHS punt by Lint Sawyer reached the Auburn 25, the Tigers launched another attack and quickly moved deep into Enterprise territory before being halted when John Anderson picked up an Auburn fumble and raced 63 yards for what proved to be the only EHS touchdown in the game.

Dylan Montelongo knotted the score, 7-7, with a PAT with 5:40 to play in the second quarter.

After an exchange of punts, Auburn scrimmaged from its 30-yard line and reclaimed the lead on a 70-yard pass completion with 2:05 to play in the first half. Scoring ended at 14-7 with the PAT.

With Sawyer and Dougie Branson splitting time at quarterback, the Cats had three scoreless possessions in the third period and two in the fourth and were at the Auburn 36 when the game ended.

Enterprise’s defense stopped Auburn at the home 10-yard line in the third period and at the 8-yard line in the fourth stanza.