AUBURN – Upset?

Yes?

No?

Maybe?

Regardless, the then-No. 5 Enterprise High School Wildcats upended No. 2 Auburn High School’s Tigers when Enterprise senior Drew Pickard kicked a 19-yard field goal on Friday’s last play for a come-from-behind, 17-16, win to improve to 2-0, 1-0 in 7A Region 2 play.

Misting rain off and on much of the game, big plays, EHS penalties, plus stingy defensive play by both teams kept offensive firepower quiet and fans on the edges of their Duck-Samford Stadium seats until game’s end.

The Wildcats scored the game’s first 14 points and never trailed, until Auburn’s senior kicker, Towns Mcgough, kicked his third field goal to give the Tigers their only lead of the night, 16-14, with 9:22 remaining in the game.

Enterprise had three possessions after that; the third possession -- the one that counted most -- came after Johntavious Hooten intercepted a third Auburn pass, which stood even after a 15-yard penalty against the Cats negated Hooten’s would-be touchdown.

From Auburn’s 15 with 2:21 to play, the Cats used five plays and ran the clock to three seconds at the AHS 1-yard line, where on fourth-and-goal, Pickard and his mates scored the winning field goal as the Duck’s clock hit 0:00, leaving the Auburn crowd stunned on Demarcus Ware Jersey Retirement Night.

Big plays by the Cats defense and special teams were noteworthy from the outset.

Andrew Purcell’s interception and 52-yard return set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Keion Dunlap; Pickard’s PAT put Enterprise ahead, 7-0, with 5:48 to play in the first quarter.

The Cats second touchdown came with 4:39 remaining in the first period, when Colton Maloy scooped up an Auburn fumble and raced 52 yards for the score; Pickard added the PAT, 14-0.

Auburn got its only touchdown with 5:39 to play in the first half on a 7-yard run, which capped a 6-play, 81-yard drive. The PAT brought the score to 14-7.

After the Cats were forced to punt on their next possession, the EHS defense regained its composure and forced an Auburn punt from its 2-yard line.

A short punt which would’ve given the Cats possession in scoring position was mishandled; Auburn regained possession and began a scoring drive that produced the first of three field goals, instead of touchdowns, forced by Enterprise’s tenacious defensive play.

The field goal came with 44 seconds left in the first half, 14-10.

Auburn began a 12-play drive to open the third period but again the Cats stymied the vaunted Auburn attack, forced another field goal and clung to a 14-13 lead with 7:16 remaining in the third period.

Auburn forced another EHS punt on the visitor’s next series, but Enterprise’s Eric Winters soon snagged an interception with 4:40 to play in the third quarter.

The Tigers allowed one first down, then stiffened to force a punt the home team put in play at its 2-yard line to start an epic drive, which gave the Tigers the lead when Auburn’s third field goal, a 38-yarder, put the Tigers ahead, 16-14 with 9:22 left in the game.

Enterprise’s next two possessions ended in punts and Auburn had a punt and later threw the interception which led to the victorious field goal at the buzzer.

Enterprise’s Dunlap earned 143 yards on 19 carries, including one run for 54 yards, on a night EHS managed but six first downs.

Enterprise had two touchdowns called back and was penalized 14 times for 142 yards, while Auburn, with four turnovers, was flagged four times for 30 yards.

Enterprise hosts top-ranked Central/Phenix City Friday and Auburn travels to Dothan in 7A Region 2 games.