Enterprise Parks and Recreation Superintendent Blake Moore served as a panelist at the annual NFL Flag Summit in Atlanta.

NFL Flag is the largest youth flag football league in the United States. Moore was asked to be a featured speaker by RCX Sports CEO Izell Reese, a former NFL player and Dothan native. Moore and Reese met years ago at a workshop in Orange Beach. At the time, Enterprise Parks and Rec only offered flag football for ages 5 and 6 and Moore said he was looking for an opportunity to expand the league.

“I knew the expense of jerseys, flags, and footballs were continuing to rise and I was looking for alternative and cheaper option. In talks with Izell, NFL flag provided an opportunity to provide a quality program at an affordable cost with the excitement of being part of the NFL brand.”

Moore said he thought it was a good opportunity to switch the EPRD flag league to the NFL Flag.

“Our program has continued to see growth each year we have offered it. Izell has kept an eye on our program and has been pleased with the growth of our NFL flag program. He asked if I would come speak at the NFL Flag Summit in Atlanta due in part in the growth of our program and keeping it affordable.”

The Summit, which included participants from all over the United States, as well as Mexico and the United Kingdom, allowed attendees the chance to network with NFL Flag operators, share information and learn what others are doing with their programs.

“I was proud to speak and showcase our program on a national stage and put Enterprise on the map. I was able to share and take pride in the fact that Mayor Cooper and Enterprise City Council place an emphasis on making our recreational programs affordable and giving children the chance to play.”

Moore said part of his job with EPRD is to provide a service and in doing so, take on a servant mentality.

“A lot of work goes into our athletic programs from our athletic coordinator, coaches, players and parents. NFL flag was an opportunity we jumped on and had complete buy in. Since starting the NFL Flag program, we have seen a partnership with RCX sports and the ARPA for the state of Alabama as the program continues to grow. We have a few more things we could possibly be working on in the future with RCX sports, so stay tuned.”