Enterprise High School’s Wildcats won their first game against Central High School’s Red Devils; the Cats ran wild in a 53-7 rout in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium in 1966 to open what’s now a fierce 7A Region 2 rivalry.

Enterprise teams would win five more times in the first 12 games, but since then, the Devils have dominated to lead the series 25-10-1 heading into Friday’s game in Wildcat Stadium, pitting Alabama’s No. 2 Devils against the No. 3 Wildcats.

Tonight’s visitors look to extend an eight-game winning streak in the series that’s seen the Devils run roughshod over the Cats, 19-3, since 2000.

All three EHS wins have been at home.

For the record, the Cats last won in Phenix City in 1991.

This game’s always a measuring stick for the Cats, who went 10-2 in 2016, but lost to Central, 43-24, in Phenix City.

Enterprise’s last series win was a 17-14 decision in 2015; in 2022, the Cats lost to Central twice, 27-7, in the regular season and 45-14 in the second playoff round to finish the season, 8-4.

Central finished 10-3 last season and lost to 7A Region 2 rival Auburn, 14-13, in the semi-finals.

Enterprise beat Auburn, 17-16, last week.

Enterprise has enjoyed some bright spots against Central, starting with three touchdowns (one for 60 yards) and 151 yards rushing by Johnny Ray Cobb (1966), and Ryan Allgood, three TDs and 127 yards/25 carries (2014).

Steven Kelley ran for 149 yards on 33 carries (1993); Daijon Flowers, 147 yards/15 carries, one for 66 yards (2015); Steve Wilson, 127 yards (1968); Dallas Dyer, 108 yards/8 carries (2005) and Brandon Hart, 108 yards/13 carries (2008); and Robert Brooks, 100 yards/10 carries (2005).

Rhett Harrelson passed for 260 yards (16-24-1) (2011); Lee Marshall, 188 yards (1994); Levi Tate, 142 yards (4-6-1) (2010); and Allgood (10-24-1), 119 yards (2014).

Jourdan McGowan caught five passes for 54 yards (2010) and Jared Seay gained 58 yards/five receptions (2014). Jacob Sullivan had four receptions for 25 yards (2014); and Willie Curry, three catches/112 yards and a touchdown (2010).

John Evans kicked three field goals (2011).

Ryan Tanner had an 80-yard touchdown run (2009); Dallas Dyer scored on a 72-yard run (2005); Larry Cocks had a 69-yard run (1966); Glenn Thompson scored a 68-yard rushing TD (1972); William Brundidge, 60-yard TD run (1971); and Harrelson had a 54-yard run (2009).

Tate completed a 77-yard scoring pass to Curry (2010); Phillip Thompson completed a 55-yard scoring pass to Glenn Thompson (1972); and Harrelson had a 50-yard scoring pass to Ajee Warren (2011).

Dyer had a 69-yard kickoff return (2005); Gilbert Foster had a 56-yard return (2005); and James Solomon had a 53-yard return (1990).

Brundidge had a 49-yard interception return (1971).

Through the years, Central has produced big-time players, like Ed King, Triandos Luke, Jonathan Wallace, Javion Cohen, James Joseph, Woodrow, Eddie and Jonathan Lowe, Jeremiah Castille, Earl Alexander, Marco Battle, Billy Jackson and Markail Benton.

Central typically has three or more All-State players, including six last year and seven in 2021, proof positive the Cats have their hands full whenever Central is the opponent.

Central always has its hands full, too.

Go Cats …

Fans who can’t attend Friday’s game can log onto NFHS.com to watch for free.